$11,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Markham Acura
905-948-8222
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline+ 6AT w/ Tiptronic
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
76,019KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8236392
- Stock #: P5107
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ4DM440919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Cardeol Clth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Video: youtu(dot)be(dash) [COMING SOON]
The 2013 Jetta Trendline+ sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This trade-in Volkswagen Jetta in Candy White on Black Titan Cardeol Cloth is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed Automatic w/ Tiptronic®, signature Volkswagen fun-to-drive dynamics, vehicle ownership history available, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
DILAWRI CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Promise
The Dilawri Group of Companies offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Dilawri Certified vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
· 3-Day / 300 km Exchange Guarantee (whichever comes first)
· 105-Point Quality & Safety Inspection
· 90-Day Powertrain Warranty
· 1-Year Roadside Assistance
· CARFAX Vehicle History Report
· Detailed Reconditioning Report
· Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.
For more quality new Acura inventory listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Markham Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3