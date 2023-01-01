$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Markham Acura
905-948-8222
2014 Acura MDX
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
242,196KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9740407
- Stock #: M5293A
- VIN: 5FRYD4H49EB502437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Luster Met
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # M5293A
- Mileage 242,196 KM
Vehicle Description
AS-TRADED
Welcome to Dilawri’s AS-TRADED CENTRE. These cars are traded in from our customers and made available to you. Such vehicles are offered to public prior to going to the auction. As-traded cars are generally higher in kms and with some imperfections.
- MECHANICAL INSPECTION INCLUDED
- VEHICLE AS-IS
- TRADE IN
- MINOR FEW IMPERFECTIONS ON EXTERIOR/INTERIOR
- BEST PRICES
- NO WARRANTY
“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager for more details
The 2014 MDX Navi SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This trade-in Acura MDX with Navigation Package in White Diamond Pearl on Black Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.5-litre V6 engine, 6-Speed automatic transmission, signature Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity system, Japanese reliability, vehicle history with service history available, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.
For more quality new Acura inventory listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning
