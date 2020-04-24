Menu
2014 Ford Flex

SEL

2014 Ford Flex

SEL

Longman's Markham Kia

5396 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

905-209-1890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,683KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4920534
  • Stock #: 220337A
  • VIN: 2FMGK5C83EBD29364
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

You Don't Need To Visit To Buy Or Test Drive A Vehicle, WE WILL COME TO YOU!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

5396 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

