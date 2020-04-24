2014 Ford Flex

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

3RD ROW SEATING

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.