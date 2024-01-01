$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Pilot
Touring 4WD 5AT
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
189,641KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF4H9XEB505256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # M5516A
- Mileage 189,641 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, Navigation, Honda DVD Rear Entertainment System, Integrated 2nd Row Sunshades, Leather Seating, Power Moonroof, Power Tailgate, Flip Up Tailgate Glass, Roof Rails, Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, Tri-zone Climate Control System, 115V Power Outlet, Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Equipped (Subscription Costs Extra), Variable Torque Management, 4-Wheel Drive System (VTM-4®), 18" Alloy Wheels, Power Driver's Seat, Front Fog Lamps, and much more!
The 2014 Pilot Touring SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This Honda Pilot 4WD in White Diamond Pearl on Black Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.5-litre, SOHC, i-VTEC® V6 engine, 5-Speed Automatic Transmission, HandsFreeLink Mobile Phone Bluetooth Connectivity, Japanese reliability, Clean Carfax History Available, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!
AS-TRADED
Welcome to Dilawri’s AS-TRADED CENTRE. These cars are traded in from our customers and made available to you. Such vehicles are offered to public prior to going to the auction. As-traded cars are generally higher in kms and with some imperfections.
- MECHANICAL INSPECTION INCLUDED
- VEHICLE AS-IS
- TRADE IN
- MINOR FEW IMPERFECTIONS ON EXTERIOR/INTERIOR
- BEST PRICES
- NO WARRANTY
“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.
Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
2014 Honda Pilot