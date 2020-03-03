Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Lexus IS 350

AWD 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus IS 350

AWD 6A

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 4797117
  2. 4797117
  3. 4797117
  4. 4797117
  5. 4797117
  6. 4797117
  7. 4797117
  8. 4797117
  9. 4797117
  10. 4797117
  11. 4797117
  12. 4797117
  13. 4797117
  14. 4797117
  15. 4797117
  16. 4797117
  17. 4797117
  18. 4797117
  19. 4797117
  20. 4797117
  21. 4797117
  22. 4797117
  23. 4797117
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,234KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4797117
  • Stock #: D3987A
  • VIN: JTHCE1D2XE5001987
Exterior Colour
Starlight Black Mica
Interior Colour
Rioja Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Markham Acura

2017 Acura RDX Elite...
 93,288 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX Tech at
 60,335 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Tech at
 30,590 KM
$32,295 + tax & lic
Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Send A Message