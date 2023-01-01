$13,860+ tax & licensing
$13,860
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Auto GX-SKY
Location
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,860
+ taxes & licensing
148,423KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9453946
- VIN: JM1BM1K75E1197990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3