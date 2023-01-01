2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,860 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 4 2 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9453946

9453946 VIN: JM1BM1K75E1197990

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,423 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

