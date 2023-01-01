Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

148,423 KM

Details Features

$13,860

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,860

+ taxes & licensing

Brent Leasing

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX-SKY

Location

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,860

+ taxes & licensing

148,423KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9453946
  • VIN: JM1BM1K75E1197990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brent Leasing

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 148,423 KM
$13,860 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX Elite...
 56,772 KM
$47,260 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue AW...
 136,427 KM
$18,860 + tax & lic

Email Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

Call Dealer

416-213-XXXX

(click to show)

416-213-5675

Alternate Numbers
866-432-9590
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory