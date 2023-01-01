Menu
2015 BMW 335i

81,875 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Markham Acura

905-948-8222

Contact Seller
xDrive Sedan

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

81,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142220
  • Stock #: Q0145
  • VIN: WBA3B9C54FP982891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

