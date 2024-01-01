$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 BMW 4 Series
2dr Cpe 428i xDrive AWD ONLY 17500KM'S!
2015 BMW 4 Series
2dr Cpe 428i xDrive AWD ONLY 17500KM'S!
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA3N5C52FK197637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black + red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U1678
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW 428 XDRIVE 2 DOOR COUPE. CHARCOL GRAY MET WITH RED LEATHER, BLACK TRIM INT. ONLY 17500 ORGINAL KM'S, FULLY EQUIPPED, LIKE NEW CAR CONDITION!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From SLT Automobiles
1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL 2dr Roadster 5.5L 97,681 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 2dr Cpe 428i xDrive AWD ONLY 17500KM'S! 0 $22,900 + tax & lic
1997 Mercedes-Benz SL500 2dr Roadster 5.0L 0 $18,900 + tax & lic
Email SLT Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-201-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
SLT Automobiles
905-201-0054
2015 BMW 4 Series