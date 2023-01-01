Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,779 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 10142226
  2. 10142226
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,779KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10142226
  Stock #: Q0148
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG2FR718885

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET) C.C.
  Interior Colour Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats - Black / LT Grayston
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  • Stock # Q0148
  Mileage 141,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

