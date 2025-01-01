$7,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Fiat 500
Turbo Sport
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,603KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFHH1FT619649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 137,603 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FIAT 500 SPORT, WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, SPORTY ITALIAN DESIGN WITH LUXURY! FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT THROUGH OUT AND CERTIFIED! PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
2015 Fiat 500