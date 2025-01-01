Menu
<p>2015 FIAT 500 SPORT, WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, SPORTY ITALIAN DESIGN WITH LUXURY! FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT THROUGH OUT AND CERTIFIED!  PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU</p>

2015 Fiat 500

137,603 KM

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Fiat 500

Turbo Sport

13063526

2015 Fiat 500

Turbo Sport

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,603KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFHH1FT619649

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 137,603 KM

2015 FIAT 500 SPORT, WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, SPORTY ITALIAN DESIGN WITH LUXURY! FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, FULLY SERVICED, EXCELLENT THROUGH OUT AND CERTIFIED!  PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing>

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2015 Fiat 500