2015 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 Sport CVT

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,622KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4975155
  • Stock #: P4618A
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F5XFA805980
Exterior Colour
Alabaster Silver Met
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shifters, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Decklid Spoiler, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control, and much more!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

START DRIVING NOW & DON’T PAY FOR 90 DAYS:  AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! **

** Disclosure: Max Term 72 Months Finance on Approved Credit, Some Conditions May Apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The 2015 Accord Sport to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.

This trade-in Honda Accord Sport CVT sedan in Alabaster Silver Metallic on Black Fabric is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.4L VTEC 4-cylinder engine, continuous variable transmission (automatic), HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity, Japanese reliability, clean vehicle ownership history with service history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!

Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:

- Multi Detailed Inspection completed by our Master Technician

- 7 Day/500-Kilometer Exchange Policy

- 30-Day/2,000-Kilometer Comprehensive Coverage

- 90-Day/5,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage

- CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before it’s too late. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 74 franchised dealerships representing 32 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 3,500 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. For more quality pre-owned listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

