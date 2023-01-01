Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

147,344 KM

Details Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL 3.3L AWD Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL 3.3L AWD Premium

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 10182807
  2. 10182807
Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10182807
  • Stock #: Q0159
  • VIN: KM8SNDHFXFU119522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # Q0159
  • Mileage 147,344 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Markham Acura

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 147,344 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 59,216 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX V6 AWD
 64,910 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Markham Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory