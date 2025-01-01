Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 JAGUAR XKR V8 5.0 SUPERCHARGED CABRIOLET.  BLUE WITH IVORY LEATHER INT AND BLACK TOP.  RARE JAGUAR XKR CABRIOLET LOADED WITH LUXURY OPTION; REVERSE CAMERA, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH KEYLESS GO, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, PADDLE SHIFT, ALLOY WHEELS, DRIVER AND PASSENGER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, DUAL CLIMIATE CONTROL, AUX, BLUETOOTH...AND MORE!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING.  THANK YOU</p>

2015 Jaguar XKR

64,274 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jaguar XKR

2dr Conv XKR

Watch This Vehicle
12221796

2015 Jaguar XKR

2dr Conv XKR

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,274KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJXA4EC5FMB55798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 64,274 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JAGUAR XKR V8 5.0 SUPERCHARGED CABRIOLET.  BLUE WITH IVORY LEATHER INT AND BLACK TOP.  RARE JAGUAR XKR CABRIOLET LOADED WITH LUXURY OPTION; REVERSE CAMERA, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH KEYLESS GO, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, PADDLE SHIFT, ALLOY WHEELS, DRIVER AND PASSENGER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, DUAL CLIMIATE CONTROL, AUX, BLUETOOTH...AND MORE!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING.  THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2019 BMW M5 M5 Sedan 600HP for sale in Markham, ON
2019 BMW M5 M5 Sedan 600HP 89,629 KM $68,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 V6 for sale in Markham, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 V6 73,062 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4DR SDN AMG C 43 4MATIC for sale in Markham, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4DR SDN AMG C 43 4MATIC 83,533 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

Contact Seller
2015 Jaguar XKR