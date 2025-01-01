$59,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Jaguar XKR
2dr Conv XKR
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
$59,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 64,274 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JAGUAR XKR V8 5.0 SUPERCHARGED CABRIOLET. BLUE WITH IVORY LEATHER INT AND BLACK TOP. RARE JAGUAR XKR CABRIOLET LOADED WITH LUXURY OPTION; REVERSE CAMERA, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH KEYLESS GO, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, PADDLE SHIFT, ALLOY WHEELS, DRIVER AND PASSENGER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, DUAL CLIMIATE CONTROL, AUX, BLUETOOTH...AND MORE! PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND SCHEDUEL A VIEWING. THANK YOU
