$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Maserati Ghibli
4dr Sdn S Q4 PADDLE SHIFT
2015 Maserati Ghibli
4dr Sdn S Q4 PADDLE SHIFT
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,085KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZAM57RTA7F1154035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black and Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,085 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MASERATI GHIBLI SQ4 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, WHITE WITH RED AND BLACK INT, FULLY SERVICED, SPORT PAC, PADDLE SHIFT, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO! PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING. THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
