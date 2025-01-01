Menu
<p>2015 MASERATI GHIBLI SQ4 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, WHITE WITH RED AND BLACK INT, FULLY SERVICED, SPORT PAC, PADDLE SHIFT, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING.  THANK YOU</p>

2015 Maserati Ghibli

153,085 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Maserati Ghibli

4dr Sdn S Q4 PADDLE SHIFT

12099571

2015 Maserati Ghibli

4dr Sdn S Q4 PADDLE SHIFT

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,085KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZAM57RTA7F1154035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black and Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,085 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MASERATI GHIBLI SQ4 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, WHITE WITH RED AND BLACK INT, FULLY SERVICED, SPORT PAC, PADDLE SHIFT, 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS AND ARRANGE A VIEWING.  THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2015 Maserati Ghibli