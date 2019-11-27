Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

S

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,687KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4396992
  • Stock #: 1447
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING & LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE! This 2015 Nissan Rouge S FWD comes with a FREE CarFax Report. It is also equipped with Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, & MUCH MORE!

 

The 2015 Nissan Rogue is a good choice for families due to its emphasis on functionality. Its available seating for seven and myriad of way to configure its cabin make it ideal for hauling people or cargo.

 

The 2015 Nissan Rogue is a crossover with seating for up to seven passengers and slots below the Murano. It is sold in three grades and in front- or all-wheel drive configurations. A 2.5-liter I-4 with 175 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the only powertrain available. 

 

Fuel economy is one of the 2015 Rogue’s strong suits with front drive models achieving 26/33 mpg city/highway while all-wheel drive variants are rated at 25/32 mpg.

 

**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverage to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service center for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

StreetXtreme strives to purchase our vehicles at the lowest cost so we can retail it for the lowest price. We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department 

OR Call/Text our Sales Team Members

 

Patrick  (416) 885-3238

Nathan  (647) 575-8892

John      (416) 948-6637

Brandon (647) 539-3973

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing/ 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

 

(905) 554-8628

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

