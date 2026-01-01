$16,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI
Autobahn/Auto/Low Mileage
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI
Autobahn/Auto/Low Mileage
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4496 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
(289) 204-6368
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,850KM
VIN 3VW4T7AU4FM003148
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MT1063
- Mileage 78,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L TSI Turbo | Leather Heated Sport Seats with Red Stitching | Fender Premium Audio + Navigation | Sunroof & Keyless Access | Sport Suspension & 18" Alloy Wheels | Low credit? No credit? Established Credit? We accept ALL!!! - Contact Us Today!Test Drive the 2015 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn Today! The 2015 GTI Autobahn blends everyday usability with true hot-hatch performance. With a responsive turbocharged 2.0L engine, sporty suspension tuning, and a well-appointed interior (including navigation and a premium Fender sound system on Autobahn models), this GTI delivers engaging driving dynamics while remaining practical for daily driving.
Performance:Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder (TSI)
Horsepower: 210 hp (manufacturer rating for 2.0 TSI on 2015 GTI)
Torque: 207 lb-ft
Transmission: 6-speed manual or optional 6-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic (confirm on specific vehicle)
Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Exterior:18" alloy wheels (typical Autobahn spec)
Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights
Fog lights
Power sunroof / moonroof
Rear roof spoiler and dual exhaust outlets
Interior:Leather-trimmed heated front sport seats with red stitching (Autobahn)
Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
60/40 split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility
Keyless access with push-button start (Autobahn convenience features)
Technology:Built-in navigation system (factory infotainment/navigation on Autobahn)
Fender premium audio system
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
USB and AUX inputs for media connectivity
Multi-function display and steering-wheel controls
Safety:Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain)
Traction control
Rearview camera (standard on Autobahn/navigation packages)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:City: ~9.0 L/100 km
Highway: ~6.6 L/100 km
Ready for a closer look? Contact Weilai Automotive in Markham today to schedule your test drive — this is a sought-after trim with excellent driving character and practical features. Vehicles like this move quickly; call or visit soon to reserve your appointment.
FINANCING:At Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning.
A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm.
Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORT:We believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOW:We welcome customers from all over the GTA, including:
Markham
Scarborough
Barrie
Stouffville
Toronto
Richmond Hill
East Gwillimbury
Aurora
North York
East York
Whitby
Brampton
and the surrounding area.
Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 289-204-6368 or emailing us at salesmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE:Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY:Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION:The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS:Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Performance:Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder (TSI)
Horsepower: 210 hp (manufacturer rating for 2.0 TSI on 2015 GTI)
Torque: 207 lb-ft
Transmission: 6-speed manual or optional 6-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic (confirm on specific vehicle)
Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Exterior:18" alloy wheels (typical Autobahn spec)
Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights
Fog lights
Power sunroof / moonroof
Rear roof spoiler and dual exhaust outlets
Interior:Leather-trimmed heated front sport seats with red stitching (Autobahn)
Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
60/40 split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility
Keyless access with push-button start (Autobahn convenience features)
Technology:Built-in navigation system (factory infotainment/navigation on Autobahn)
Fender premium audio system
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
USB and AUX inputs for media connectivity
Multi-function display and steering-wheel controls
Safety:Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain)
Traction control
Rearview camera (standard on Autobahn/navigation packages)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:City: ~9.0 L/100 km
Highway: ~6.6 L/100 km
Ready for a closer look? Contact Weilai Automotive in Markham today to schedule your test drive — this is a sought-after trim with excellent driving character and practical features. Vehicles like this move quickly; call or visit soon to reserve your appointment.
FINANCING:At Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning.
A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm.
Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORT:We believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOW:We welcome customers from all over the GTA, including:
Markham
Scarborough
Barrie
Stouffville
Toronto
Richmond Hill
East Gwillimbury
Aurora
North York
East York
Whitby
Brampton
and the surrounding area.
Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 289-204-6368 or emailing us at salesmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE:Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY:Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION:The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS:Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Weilai Automotive Inc
Markham Location
4496 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
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$16,888
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Weilai Automotive Inc
(289) 204-6368
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI