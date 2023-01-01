Menu
$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, AcuraWatch suite of safety tech, Remote Engine Start w/ Push Button Start, Blind Spot Indicators, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Foreward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Power Moonroof, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters w/ Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Climate Control System, and much more! The 2016 Acura ILX A-Spec Package sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura. This Acura ILX in Crystal Black Pearl on Black Ultrasuede w/ Leather Bolsters is well equipped with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.4-litre 4-cylinder VTEC engine, 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, Japanese reliability, available carfax history, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more! Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits: - Multi Detailed Inspection by Licensed Technician - 3-Day/300-Kilometer Exchange Policy - 90-Day/3,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage - CARFAX Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late. Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**

2016 Acura ILX

92,204 KM

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

92,204KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Lux Suede - Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,204 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, AcuraWatch suite of safety tech, Remote Engine Start w/ Push Button Start, Blind Spot Indicators, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Foreward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Power Moonroof, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters w/ Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Climate Control System, and much more!




The 2016 Acura ILX A-Spec Package sedan to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.




This Acura ILX in Crystal Black Pearl on Black Ultrasuede w/ Leather Bolsters is well equipped with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.4-litre 4-cylinder VTEC engine, 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, Japanese reliability, available carfax history, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!




Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.

 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!




The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:

- Multi Detailed Inspection by Licensed Technician

- 3-Day/300-Kilometer Exchange Policy

- 90-Day/3,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage

- CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available

 

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.




**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

