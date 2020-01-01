Menu
2016 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

2016 Acura ILX

PREMIUM

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,939KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4489014
  • Stock #: TX2639B
  • VIN: 19UDE2F77GA802389
Exterior Colour
Bellanova White (Pearl)
Interior Colour
Ebony Lthr
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, AcuraWatch suite of safety tech, Remote Engine Start w/ Push Button Start, Blind Spot Indicators, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Foreward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Power Moonroof, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters w/ Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Climate Control System, and much more! ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

