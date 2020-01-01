2016 Acura ILX

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, AcuraWatch suite of safety tech, Remote Engine Start w/ Push Button Start, Blind Spot Indicators, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Foreward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Power Moonroof, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifters w/ Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Dual-Zone Climate Control System, and much more! ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Keeping Assist

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Requires Subscription

