2016 Acura MDX
SH-AWD 4dr TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 87,800 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CAR, LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM UNIT WITH TECHNOLOGY AND NAVIGATION PACKAGE WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, 7 SEATER. POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR SEATS INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER TRUNK, OPENS WITH THE PUSH OF A BUTTON, ENGINE REMOTE STARTER ON ORIGINAL KEYFOB, ELECTRIC LOCKS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, MEMORY DRIVERS SEAT WITH 2 DIFFERENT PROGRAMABLE SETTING CHOICES, HEATED WIND SHIELD WASHER FLUID OPTION, COLISION PREVENTION SYSTEM, HIGH PRESSURE HEADLIGHT WASHERS, ELECTRIC STEERING WHEEL ADJUSTMENT, PUSH TO START, SUNROOF, GARAGE DOOR OPENER BUILT IN, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FOR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM, VOLUME AND VOICE COMAND ALL AVAILABLE ON YOUR STEERING WHEEL FOR EASE OF ACCESS AND SAFETY WHILE DRIVING, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, FUEL ECONOMY SCREEN, LOTS OF TECHNOLOGY BUNDLED INTO THIS UNIT, INDEPENDENT DRIVE MODE SELECTOR, BACKUP CAMERA, CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR, ELECTRIC FOLD DOWN BUTTON FOR REAR SEATS, PUSH TO UNLOCK ON HANDLES ASWELL, ONE OF THE NICEST ACURAS ON THE MARKET, LOTS OF CRITTER COMFORTS IN THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE BEAST OF AN SUV
Certification: All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $599. “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.
We are an OMVIC & UCDA member. A full service and reconditioning are completed to and above OEM standards and all vehicles come with a 36 day or up to 500km safety guarantee. A complimentary Carfax History report is also included with every purchase.
Vehicle Features
