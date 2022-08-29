Menu
2016 Acura MDX

87,800 KM

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE LOW KMS CLEAN CARFAX

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

87,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 87,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CAR, LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM UNIT WITH TECHNOLOGY AND NAVIGATION PACKAGE WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR,  7 SEATER. POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR SEATS INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER TRUNK, OPENS WITH THE PUSH OF A BUTTON, ENGINE REMOTE STARTER ON ORIGINAL KEYFOB,  ELECTRIC LOCKS, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, MEMORY DRIVERS SEAT WITH 2 DIFFERENT PROGRAMABLE SETTING CHOICES, HEATED WIND SHIELD WASHER FLUID OPTION, COLISION PREVENTION SYSTEM, HIGH PRESSURE HEADLIGHT WASHERS, ELECTRIC STEERING WHEEL ADJUSTMENT, PUSH TO START, SUNROOF, GARAGE DOOR OPENER BUILT IN, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FOR CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM, VOLUME AND VOICE COMAND ALL AVAILABLE ON YOUR STEERING WHEEL FOR EASE OF ACCESS AND SAFETY WHILE DRIVING, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, FUEL ECONOMY SCREEN,  LOTS OF TECHNOLOGY BUNDLED INTO THIS UNIT, INDEPENDENT DRIVE MODE SELECTOR, BACKUP CAMERA, CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR, ELECTRIC FOLD DOWN BUTTON FOR REAR SEATS, PUSH TO UNLOCK ON HANDLES ASWELL, ONE OF THE NICEST ACURAS ON THE MARKET, LOTS OF CRITTER COMFORTS IN THIS ALL WHEEL DRIVE BEAST OF AN SUV

 

CALL US TO RESERVE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY! 

 

 

$33888 FINANCE PRICE OR $35888 CASH PRICE (plus taxes & licensing)

**Special pricing is for consumers who are financing and not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers**

 

Certification: All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $599. “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicians with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process!!

 

Financing: Need financing? We offer rates as low as 4.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C).  Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers. For more details and conditions in regards to financing, please call us at 905-554-8628 ext 1 for sales. You can also come on by today or apply for financing online at the comfort of your home! visit us at https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/. 

 

Price: We offer high quality vehicles at lowest prices and we do market research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales consultants.

 

Trade: Have a trade? We offer free appraisals with the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for our valued clients.

 

Buy with Confidence: We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND. A full service and reconditioning are completed to and above OEM standards and all vehicles come with a 36 day or up to 500km safety guarantee. A complimentary Carfax History report is also included with every purchase for your peace-of-mind.

 

About Us: StreetXtreme was established in 2005 as a mechanical repair shop specializing in performance modifications. As the business grew, bodywork was high in demand and therefore the direction of the business started to change. We slowly evolved into a mixed mechanical and auto body operation, and more recently, started selling pre-owned vehicles! Our goal is CUSTOMER SATISFACTION and CONVENIENCE.  We are located at 5829 Hwy 7 East, Markham, Ontario, L3P 1A5 (905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

 

DON'T MISS OUT ON YOUR DREAM CAR, COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

 

Serving the following area: Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

