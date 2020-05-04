Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Journey

SE 7 SEATER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

SE 7 SEATER

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,231KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4974510
  • Stock #: 1584
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VERY RARE 7 Seater Dodge Journey

Fresh trade in, you CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE!

Selling for 10999 right now as is, 

Price will go back up once we complete the safety. Buy NOW AND SAVE

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

2013 Kia Sorento EX
 176,285 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ferrari 488 GTB
 6,980 KM
$299,888 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 3 Series M3
 193,388 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-554-XXXX

(click to show)

905-554-8628

Alternate Numbers
647-927-8780

Send A Message