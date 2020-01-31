Menu
2016 Ford Edge

SEL

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Markville Chevrolet

5336 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

905-294-1440

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,067KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4670451
  • Stock #: 171651A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J85GBB85655
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival!2016 Ford Edge SEL Grey AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTAWD.CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsMarkville Chevrolet, Corvette, Buick, GMC, Markhams premier GM dealer, is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of delivering our customers the best possible automotive experience possible. Whether youre shopping for a new or used car, truck, SUV, or van, seeking maintenance and repairs, or simply looking to ask a question, our staff is always available and happy to help. Its always been our mission at Markville Chevrolet to provide Markham with exceptional customer service through our knowledgeable and enthusiastic sales and service teams, state-of-the art equipment, and our insistence on understanding your individual driving needs. Our success lies within our ability to listen to what our customers want, not tell them what they need. With a massive inventory of quality new and used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, we know youll find something to love on our lot.CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • AWD
  • Automatic
  • Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Markville Chevrolet

Markville Chevrolet

5336 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

