2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,898KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4558275
  • Stock #: 1419
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING & LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE! This 2016 Ford Escape SE AWD comes with a FREE CarFax Report. It is also equipped with Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, & MUCH MORE!


Ford's most popular crossover model returns for 2016 with minor changes. There's SYNC 3, the brand's latest infotainment system, and a new chrome appearance package available on SE trim.


Powertrain choices include a 2.5L four-cylinder (168 hp/170 lb-ft of torque) in entry-level models, a 1.6L "EcoBoost" turbocharged four-cylinder (178 hp/184 lb-ft), and a 2.0L turbo four (240 hp/270 lb-ft). All come with a six-speed automatic transmission and both turbo mills can be optioned with AWD.


Natural Resources Canada fuel consumption ratings range from 10.1/7.4 L/100 km for a front-drive 1.6L model (the 2.5L is less efficient, its draw being a lower MSRP) to 11.4/8.4 for a 2.0L AWD version.


Standard kit includes 17-inch steel wheels with plastic covers (which can be upgraded to 17-, 18- or 19-inch alloys depending on trim), a six-way manual driver's seat, keyless entry, air conditioning, overhead console with sunglasses holder, compass, outside temperature display, automatic headlights, power windows and side mirrors, six-speaker stereo with auxiliary input, front variable intermittent wipers and rear wiper/washer, MyKey, and electric power steering.




**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**




WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverage to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service center for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!




This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

HST + LICENSING EXTRA




We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.




StreetXtreme strives to purchase our vehicles at the lowest cost so we can retail it for the lowest price. We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.




CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department 




For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing/ 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/




StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5



(905) 554-8628



Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

