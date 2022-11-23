$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Markham Acura
905-948-8222
2016 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Fusion
SE FWD
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,209KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9366055
- Stock #: X2945A
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD1GR236153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats W/heated 1st Row - Du
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,209 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3