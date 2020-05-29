Menu
Account
Sign In
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,113KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129462
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

Priced to sell at $15,999 or $133.99 biweekly

 

DESCRIPTION

 

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**

 

Finance this vehicle for as little as $133.99 bi-weekly for 72 months at 4.99% O.A.C  subject to approvals.

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

 

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

 

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

 

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 71,096 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 29,102 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 82,943 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

Call Dealer

905-554-XXXX

(click to show)

905-554-8628

Alternate Numbers
647-927-8780
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory