2016 Hyundai Genesis

126,435 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

Premium

Location

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

126,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271501
  • Stock #: 2397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2397
  • Mileage 126,435 KM

Vehicle Description

*** PHOTOS AND DESCRIPTION COMING SOON ***

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

 

$22888  IF FINANCED OR $23888 CASH DEAL (+ tax & licensing) 

 

 

DESCRIPTION

 

 

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

 

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

 

Finance this vehicle for as little as $224.72 bi-weekly for 60 months at 4.99% O.A.C  subject to approvals.

 

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

 

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

