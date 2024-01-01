2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Dual-Zone Automatic A/C, Heated Steering, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Proximity Key w/ Push Start, Twin Tip Exhaust, and much more! The 2016 Santa Fe 2.0T AWD Premium SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura. This Hyundai Santa Fe in Frost White Pearl on Black Cloth is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, AWD, Bluetooth Connectivity, Clean Vehicle history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more! Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits: - Multi Detailed Inspection by Licensed Technician - 3-Day/300-Kilometer Exchange Policy - 90-Day/3,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage - CARFAX Vehicle History Report - Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late. Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. **Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

98,756 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.0T PREMIUM

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.0T PREMIUM

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,756KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLA2GG312297

  • Exterior Colour Frost White (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,756 KM

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Dual-Zone Automatic A/C, Heated Steering, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Parking Sensors, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Proximity Key w/ Push Start, Twin Tip Exhaust, and much more!



The 2016 Santa Fe 2.0T AWD Premium SUV to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Hyundai Santa Fe in Frost White Pearl on Black Cloth is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, AWD, Bluetooth Connectivity, Clean Vehicle history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!




Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.

 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!




The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:

- Multi Detailed Inspection by Licensed Technician

- 3-Day/300-Kilometer Exchange Policy

- 90-Day/3,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage

- CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available

 

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada’s largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world’s most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.




**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However, mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe