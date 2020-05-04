Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX

Location

Longman's Markham Kia

5396 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

905-209-1890

  1. 4944759
  2. 4944759
  3. 4944759
  4. 4944759
  5. 4944759
  6. 4944759
  7. 4944759
  8. 4944759
  9. 4944759
  10. 4944759
  11. 4944759
  12. 4944759
  13. 4944759
  14. 4944759
  15. 4944759
  16. 4944759
  17. 4944759
  18. 4944759
  19. 4944759
  20. 4944759
  21. 4944759
  22. 4944759
  23. 4944759
  24. 4944759
  25. 4944759
  26. 4944759
  27. 4944759
  28. 4944759
  29. 4944759
  30. 4944759
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,582KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4944759
  • Stock #: 220253A
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA56GG142772
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

You Don't Need To Visit To Buy Or Test Drive A Vehicle, WE WILL COME TO YOU!1OWNER | SX trim | AWD | Leather | Pano-roof| Nav | Back up cam | No accidents| still has the balance of Kias Worry-free comprehensive warranty, Proudly serving the G.T.A. Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, North York, East York, We have also sold vehicles in Ajax, Pickering, Newmarket, Aurora, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, and as far away as Sudbury, Kingston, Ottawa, Cornwall, and Montreal.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Longman's Markham Kia

2016 Kia Sportage EX...
 50,996 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona LX
 59,176 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 50,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Longman's Markham Kia

Longman's Markham Kia

Primary

5396 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-209-XXXX

(click to show)

905-209-1890

Send A Message