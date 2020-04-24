Menu
2016 Kia Sportage

EX Luxury w/Nav

2016 Kia Sportage

EX Luxury w/Nav

Location

Longman's Markham Kia

5396 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

905-209-1890

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,996KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934232
  • Stock #: UC2365
  • VIN: KNDPCCAC5G7833603
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

You Don't Need To Visit To Buy Or Test Drive A Vehicle, WE WILL COME TO YOU! 1OWNER | Traded into our dealership | All serviced here | No accidents, still has the balance of Kias Worry-free comprehensive warranty, EX Luxury trim, AWD, Leather, Pano-roof, Nav, Back up camera, and much more. Proudly serving the G.T.A. Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, North York, East York, We have also sold vehicles in Ajax, Pickering, Newmarket, Aurora, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, and as far away as Sudbury, Kingston, Ottawa, Cornwall, and Montreal.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges

Longman's Markham Kia

Longman's Markham Kia

Primary

5396 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

