Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lexus IS

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Loan Masters

416-949-3939

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus IS

2016 Lexus IS

350 AWD F-Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus IS

350 AWD F-Sport

Location

Car Loan Masters

9321 Markham Road, Markham, ON L3P 3J3

416-949-3939

  1. 8457222
  2. 8457222
  3. 8457222
  4. 8457222
  5. 8457222
  6. 8457222
  7. 8457222
  8. 8457222
  9. 8457222
  10. 8457222
  11. 8457222
  12. 8457222
  13. 8457222
  14. 8457222
  15. 8457222
  16. 8457222
  17. 8457222
  18. 8457222
  19. 8457222
  20. 8457222
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8457222
  • Stock #: 011549
  • VIN: JTHCE1D2XG5011549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOOOW, Power, Style and looks all in one to turn heads. Fully loaded, awd, Red Interior, Leather, Roof, Navigation, Blind spot warning. Contact now before its gone We are the leader in getting you an affordable car loan with guaranteed approvals regardless of your credit. We have approved No Credit, New Credit, Bad credit, New to Canada, Self Employed, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Repossession in the past,  New on the job, Divorced, Retired, Cash Income, Uber drivers and more. We have programs for all credit problems and All Applications are accepted. Apply with confident at www.carloanmasters.ca and let the Car Loan Masters Team take care of the rest.

Our advertised price includes safety certification, detailing and Free delivery to your home or work within GTA and surrounding areas. A fee of $849 applies to all vehicle for rust module installed on every vehicle to protect body, paint and hold value. Tax, licencing, insurance and additional services purchased are extra and can be included in the financing for a low monthly payment.

We have made best effort to be accurate with description and details including financing options but all approvals are subject to approval. Advertised bi-weekly payments are estimate only. Our payment calculator offers estimated payment, terms, interest and cost of ownership for informaton purpose only and all approvals subject to oac. Please contact one of our Car Loan Master for current sale offers, and specific details of any vehicle. 

Proudly serving Toronto used cars, Markham, Auto loans, Scarborough, guaranteed approvals, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Welland, Concord, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Kingston, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Georgina, Keswick, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, St.Catherine, Niagara Region, North York, Etobicoke

We encourage you to contact one of our Car Loan Masters to confirm pricing, features, odometer reading, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Memory Power Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation
AWD
homelink
Keyless Ignition
Rear-View Camera
Safety Reverse Sensors
6-Cyl.
Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Loan Masters

2011 BMW 335xi 335i ...
 196,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord EX...
 126,700 KM
$24,799 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 330xi 330i ...
 93,700 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email Car Loan Masters

Car Loan Masters

Car Loan Masters

9321 Markham Road, Markham, ON L3P 3J3

Call Dealer

416-949-XXXX

(click to show)

416-949-3939

Alternate Numbers
437-747-4933
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory