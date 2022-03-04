2016 Lexus IS

$28,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8457222

8457222 Stock #: 011549

011549 VIN: JTHCE1D2XG5011549

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Side Airbags Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering SECURITY ALARM Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Memory Power Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Navigation AWD homelink Keyless Ignition Rear-View Camera Safety Reverse Sensors 6-Cyl. Gas

