Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

154,297 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Markham Acura

905-948-8222

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA6

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 9706006
  2. 9706006
  3. 9706006
  4. 9706006
  5. 9706006
  6. 9706006
  7. 9706006
  8. 9706006
  9. 9706006
  10. 9706006
  11. 9706006
  12. 9706006
  13. 9706006
  14. 9706006
  15. 9706006
  16. 9706006
  17. 9706006
  18. 9706006
  19. 9706006
  20. 9706006
  21. 9706006
  22. 9706006
  23. 9706006
  24. 9706006
  25. 9706006
  26. 9706006
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,297KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9706006
  • Stock #: P5253A
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W55G1451398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Pure White Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,297 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, Leather Seats, LED Lights, 19 inch Alloys, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Driver Seat, Bose Audio System, Touchscreen Display, and much more!








The 2016 Mazda6 GT to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This Mazda6 in Deep Crystal Blue Mica on White Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Connectivity, Japanese reliability, Clean Vehicle history available, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!



Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.




WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!





DILAWRI CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Promise

The Dilawri Group of Companies offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Dilawri Certified vehicles. We offer you the following merits:

· 3-Day / 300 km Exchange Guarantee (whichever comes first)

· 105-Point Quality & Safety Inspection

· 90-Day / 3,000 Kms Powertrain Warranty

· 1-Year Roadside Assistance

· CARFAX Vehicle History Report

· Detailed Reconditioning Report

· Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available




We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late.




Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 77 franchised dealerships representing 36 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Markham Acura

2010 BMW 335i xDrive...
 164,289 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 74,352 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna L...
 199,516 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Markham Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory