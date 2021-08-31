Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

54,756 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

54,756KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7829118
  • Stock #: 2257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 54,756 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

 

$27999 or $274.90 biweekly for 60 months @ 4.9% O.A.C.

OR

$28999 CASH UP FRONT (+ tax & licensing) 

 

 

DESCRIPTION

Brembo front brakes upgrade

 

 

 

 

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

 

 

Finance this vehicle for as little as $ bi-weekly for 84 months at 4.99% O.A.C  subject to approvals.

 

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

 

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

 

 

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

 

5829 Hwy 7 East

 

Markham, Ontario

 

L3P 1A5

 

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

2017 Lamborghini Hur...
 14,000 KM
$298,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 44,542 KM
$58,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Sp...
 32,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Email Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

Call Dealer

905-554-XXXX

(click to show)

905-554-8628

Alternate Numbers
647-927-8780
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory