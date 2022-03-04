Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

142,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8591261
  Stock #: 2486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES BENZ S550

CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!

THIS CAR IS WRAPPED MATT BLACK SINCE NEW AND ORIGINAL COLOR IS RAVEN BLACK.

DESCRIPTION

SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS START, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, NAVIGATION, BRAKE ASSIST, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MIRROR MEMORY, SEAT MEMORY, HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE AND MUCH MORE!!

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED, FULLY DETAILED, 

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicians with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1




Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

