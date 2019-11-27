Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

S

2016 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,003KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4396989
  • Stock #: 1445
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING & LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE! This 2016 Nissan Rouge S comes with a FREE CarFax Report. It is also equipped with Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, & MUCH MORE!

 

Powering the 2016 Nissan Rogue is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is standard, as is front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available.

 

Standard equipment on the S includes 17-inch steel wheels, LED running lights, remote keyless entry, air-conditioning with rear vents, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 40/20/40-split rear seat (folds, slides and reclines), cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, a 5-inch central display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary input jack.

 

**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverage to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service center for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

StreetXtreme strives to purchase our vehicles at the lowest cost so we can retail it for the lowest price. We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department 

OR Call/Text our Sales Team Members

 

Patrick  (416) 885-3238

Nathan  (647) 575-8892

John      (416) 948-6637

Brandon (647) 539-3973

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing/ 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

 

(905) 554-8628

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

