2016 Scion tC

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 2 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465573

9465573 Stock #: X2953A

X2953A VIN: JTKJF5C72GJ025567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Absolutely Red

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 23,246 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.