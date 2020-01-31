Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED- 4 BRAND NEW TIRES-NEW BRAKES-

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED- 4 BRAND NEW TIRES-NEW BRAKES-

Location

Markville Chevrolet

5336 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

905-294-1440

  1. 4670424
  2. 4670424
  3. 4670424
  4. 4670424
  5. 4670424
  6. 4670424
  7. 4670424
  8. 4670424
  9. 4670424
  10. 4670424
  11. 4670424
  12. 4670424
  13. 4670424
  14. 4670424
  15. 4670424
  16. 4670424
  17. 4670424
  18. 4670424
  19. 4670424
  20. 4670424
  21. 4670424
  22. 4670424
  23. 4670424
  24. 4670424
  25. 4670424
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,890KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4670424
  • Stock #: P6407B
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ2GM368031
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI White FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Markville Chevrolet, Corvette, Buick, GMC, Markhams premier GM dealer, is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of delivering our customers the best possible automotive experience possible. Whether youre shopping for a new or used car, truck, SUV, or van, seeking maintenance and repairs, or simply looking to ask a question, our staff is always available and happy to help. Its always been our mission at Markville Chevrolet to provide Markham with exceptional customer service through our knowledgeable and enthusiastic sales and service teams, state-of-the art equipment, and our insistence on understanding your individual driving needs. Our success lies within our ability to listen to what our customers want, not tell them what they need. With a massive inventory of quality new and used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, we know youll find something to love on our lot. CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!! Reviews: * Owners typically report pleasing performance and fuel economy on most models, a refined and quiet powertrain, generous trunk space, and a comfortable and athletic driving feel. The xenon lighting system and Fender stereo are feature-content favourites. Notably, many owners say the Jettas perceivable feeling of solid quality helped make their purchase decision easy. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Automatic
  • Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Markville Chevrolet

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 106,432 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 201,652 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 28,325 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
Markville Chevrolet

Markville Chevrolet

5336 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-294-XXXX

(click to show)

905-294-1440

Alternate Numbers
888-904-8995

Send A Message