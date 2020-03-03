Menu
2017 Acura MDX

NAVI

2017 Acura MDX

NAVI

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,795KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4708005
  • Stock #: M4592A
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H44HB502799
Exterior Colour
Black Copper Pearl
Interior Colour
Ebony Lthr
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Navigation System, Blind Spot Indicators, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seating, 7-Passenger Seating, Remote Engine Start, Power Driver's Seat with Memory Function, Dual-Zone Climate Control and much more!



______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



The 2017 MDX Navi to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.



This trade-in Acura MDX with Navigation Package in Black Copper Metallic on Black Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.5-litre V6 engine, 9-Speed automatic transmission, signature Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity system, Japanese reliability, clean vehicle history with service history available, LOW FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!



Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

