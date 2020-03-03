2017 Acura MDX

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Navigation System, Blind Spot Indicators, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seating, 7-Passenger Seating, Remote Engine Start, Power Driver's Seat with Memory Function, Dual-Zone Climate Control and much more!
The 2017 MDX Navi to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.
This trade-in Acura MDX with Navigation Package in Black Copper Metallic on Black Leather is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.5-litre V6 engine, 9-Speed automatic transmission, signature Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, HandsFreeLink Bluetooth Connectivity system, Japanese reliability, clean vehicle history with service history available, LOW FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!
Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.
