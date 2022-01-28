Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi Q7

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Loan Masters

416-949-3939

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0 Premium quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

3.0 Premium quattro

Location

Car Loan Masters

9321 Markham Road, Markham, ON L3P 3J3

416-949-3939

  1. 8228550
  2. 8228550
  3. 8228550
  4. 8228550
  5. 8228550
  6. 8228550
  7. 8228550
  8. 8228550
  9. 8228550
  10. 8228550
  11. 8228550
  12. 8228550
  13. 8228550
  14. 8228550
  15. 8228550
  16. 8228550
  17. 8228550
  18. 8228550
  19. 8228550
  20. 8228550
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8228550
  • Stock #: 050830
  • VIN: WA1AABF73HD050830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXUARY, 7 PASS, LEATHER,  PANO ROOF, HEATED SEATS, STEERING, REAR HEATED SEAT,  BLUETOOTH PHONE AUDIO, BLIND SPOT DEDUCTION, PUSH BUTTUN START, AIR, TILT CRUISE, ALL POWER OPTIONS. EXCELLENT CONDITION.  We are the leader in getting you an affordable car loan with guaranteed approvals regardless of your credit. We have approved No Credit, New Credit, Bad credit, New to Canada, Self Employed, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Repossession in the past,  New on the job, Divorced, Retired, Cash Income, Uber drivers and more. We have programs for all credit problems and All Applications are accepted. Apply with confident at www.carloanmasters.ca and let the Car Loan Masters Team take care of the rest.

Our advertised price includes safety certification, detailing and Free delivery to your home or work within GTA and surrounding areas. A fee of $849 applies to all vehicle for rust module installed on every vehicle to protect body, paint and hold value. Tax, licencing, insurance and additional services purchased are extra and can be included in the financing for a low monthly payment.

We have made best effort to be accurate with description and details including financing options but all approvals are subject to approval. Advertised bi-weekly payments are estimate only. Our payment calculator offers estimated payment, terms, interest and cost of ownership for informaton purpose only and all approvals subject to oac. Please contact one of our Car Loan Master for current sale offers, and specific details of any vehicle. 

Proudly serving Toronto used cars, Markham, Auto loans, Scarborough, guaranteed approvals, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Welland, Concord, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Kingston, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Georgina, Keswick, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, St.Catherine, Niagara Region, North York, Etobicoke

We encourage you to contact one of our Car Loan Masters to confirm pricing, features, odometer reading, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Loan Masters

2009 Acura MDX SH-AWD
 0 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX 9-Spd...
 100,900 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 49,000 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email Car Loan Masters

Car Loan Masters

Car Loan Masters

9321 Markham Road, Markham, ON L3P 3J3

Call Dealer

416-949-XXXX

(click to show)

416-949-3939

Alternate Numbers
437-747-4933
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory