$24,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 8 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465570

9465570 Stock #: X2953AA

X2953AA VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR878784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # X2953AA

Mileage 65,897 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.