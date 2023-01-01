Menu
2017 Ford F-150

19,033 KM

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
Markham Acura

905-948-8222

4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145 WB

4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145 WB

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

19,033KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9905363
  • Stock #: Q0047A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E80HFB00453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,033 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

