$34,495+ tax & licensing
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
Markham Acura
905-948-8222
2017 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercab XLT - 145 WB
Location
Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3
905-948-8222
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
19,033KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9905363
- Stock #: Q0047A
- VIN: 1FTEX1E80HFB00453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,033 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Markham Acura
5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3