2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Markville Chevrolet

5336 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

905-294-1440

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,253KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4670448
  • Stock #: 268932A
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC3HZ273526
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival!2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Blue 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V86-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD.Markville Chevrolet, Corvette, Buick, GMC, Markhams premier GM dealer, is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of delivering our customers the best possible automotive experience possible. Whether youre shopping for a new or used car, truck, SUV, or van, seeking maintenance and repairs, or simply looking to ask a question, our staff is always available and happy to help. Its always been our mission at Markville Chevrolet to provide Markham with exceptional customer service through our knowledgeable and enthusiastic sales and service teams, state-of-the art equipment, and our insistence on understanding your individual driving needs. Our success lies within our ability to listen to what our customers want, not tell them what they need. With a massive inventory of quality new and used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, we know youll find something to love on our lot.CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Premium Audio
  • 4x4
  • n/a

