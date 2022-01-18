$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring Sedan CVT
Location
9321 Markham Road, Markham, ON L3P 3J3
107,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8143042
- Stock #: 104684
- VIN: 2HGFC1F97HH104684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
