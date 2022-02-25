Menu
2017 Honda Civic Type R

58,285 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2017 Honda Civic Type R

2017 Honda Civic Type R

2017 Honda Civic Type R

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8332422
  • Stock #: 2426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 58,285 KM

Vehicle Description

***PHOTOS AND PRICE COMING SOON***

LOW KILOMETRES! CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! 

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

 

$  IF FINANCED OR $ CASH DEAL (+ tax & licensing) 

 

 

DESCRIPTION

CARPLAY

ANDROID AUTO

WIRELESS CHARGING 

NAVIGATION 

BLUETOOTH 

BILINGUAL VOICE RECOGNITION 

MOON ROOF WITH TILT FEATURE 

HEATED OUTSIDE MIRRORS 

ECON MODE BUTTON AND ECO- ASSIST SYSTEM

HEATED SEATS 

BLIND SPOT WARNING 

BRAKE ASSIST

ALARM SYSTEM

REARVIEW CAMERA 

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

CRUISE CONTROL

AND SO MUCH MORE! 

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

 

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

 

 

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

 

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

