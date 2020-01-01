Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,651KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4396977
  • Stock #: 1444
Exterior Colour
Platinum Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCING & LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE! This 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE comes with a FREE CarFax Report showing it is a Non-Accident vehicle. It is also equipped with Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, & MUCH MORE!

 

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE is sparsely equipped, especially if you get it with the standard six-speed manual transmission. It comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 pound-feet of torque), 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seatback, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a CD player.

 

**A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE**

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverage to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service center for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

StreetXtreme strives to purchase our vehicles at the lowest cost so we can retail it for the lowest price. We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department 

OR Call/Text our Sales Team Members

 

Patrick  (416) 885-3238

Nathan  (647) 575-8892

John      (416) 948-6637

Brandon (647) 539-3973

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing/ 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Hwy 7 East

Markham, Ontario

L3P 1A5

 

(905) 554-8628

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

