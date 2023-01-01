Menu
2017 Kia Rio

83,253 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Rio

EX Sunroof

2017 Kia Rio

EX Sunroof

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,253KM
Used
VIN KNADN4A37H6115204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

