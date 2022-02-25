Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Porsche Macan

55,036 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brent Leasing

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,036KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8342949
  • VIN: wp1ag2a56hlb52895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brent Leasing

2017 Porsche Macan GTS
 55,036 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

Call Dealer

416-213-XXXX

(click to show)

416-213-5675

Alternate Numbers
866-432-9590
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory