2017 RAM 2500

Laramie

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Longman's Markham Kia

5396 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

905-209-1890

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,543KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4920525
  • Stock #: 220283A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FLXHG552965
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

You Don't Need To Visit To Buy Or Test Drive A Vehicle, WE WILL COME TO YOU! One owner, Crew Cab, 2500 Diesel, 4x4 Laramie, Power group, Mint condition, almost new tires, new brakes. Proudly serving the G.T.A. Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, North York, East York, We have also sold vehicles in Ajax, Pickering, Newmarket, Aurora, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, and as far away as Sudbury, Kingston, Ottawa, Cornwall, and Montreal.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Longman's Markham Kia

Primary

5396 Highway 7, Markham, ON L3P 1B9

