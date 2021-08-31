Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

90,075 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

905-554-8628

2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

Location

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

905-554-8628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7791285
  Stock #: 2252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2252
  • Mileage 90,075 KM

Vehicle Description

***PHOTOS COMING SOON***

 

We Approve Everyone, Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Foreign Students, UBER and LYFT drivers.

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

 

$24,999.00 or $209.37 biweekly IF FINANCED OR $25,999.00 CASH UP FRONT (+ tax & licensing) 

 

 

DESCRIPTION

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

REARVIEW CAMERA 

CRUISE CONTROL

REMOTE ANTI-THEFT ALARM SYSTEM

EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING

TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL

AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS ON STEERING WHEEL

LEATHER STEERING WHEEL

2 ONE- TOUCH POWER WINDOWS 

REMOTE KEYLESS POWER DOOR LOCKS

HEATED MIRRORS

AND SO MUCH MORE!

 

 

This vehicle will come SAFETY CERTIFIED & FULLY DETAILED

 Fully inspected and approved by our licensed technicans with extensive mechanical & appearance reconditioning process !

*A WHEEL BALANCE, ALIGNMENT, & OIL CHANGE IS INCLUDED IN EVERY CERTIFIED VEHICLE*

 

 

Finance this vehicle for as little as $209.37 bi-weekly for 72 months at 4.99% O.A.C  subject to approvals.

 

Call 905.554.8628 for more details and conditions. Apply online or come on by today!

 

The monthly payment on the vehicle has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the bi-weekly payment of 84 months for all 2015 car models at 4.99% O.A.C, excluding licensing and additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive.

 

WARRANTY COVERAGE can be added at an additional cost. StreetXtreme offers a wide range of coverages to suit all your needs. We are also an authorized service centre for all our warranty companies for your convenience. A true one-stop-shop!

 

HST + LICENSING EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC & UCDA member so buy with confidence and more importantly... a PEACE OF MIND.

 

We spend quality time doing our research to make sure our prices are competitive and for this reason, our prices are HAGGLE FREE. Thank you for understanding.

 

CALL NOW at (905) 554-8628 - Press #1 for Sales Department

 

For more details in regards to financing, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/financing-landing/

 

To view our full inventory list, please visit: https://www.streetxtreme.ca/vehicles/

 

 

 

 

StreetXtreme Auto Gallery

 

5829 Hwy 7 East

 

Markham, Ontario

 

L3P 1A5

 

(905) 554-8628 Ext. 1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

Street Xtreme Auto Gallery

5829 Highway 7, East, Markham, ON L3P 1A5

