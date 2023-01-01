2018 Acura MDX

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 8 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465579

9465579 Stock #: D4952A

D4952A VIN: 5J8YD4H47JL802035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # D4952A

Mileage 35,848 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.