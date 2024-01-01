Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$16,078 Carfax claim</p><p>Price plus licensing and HST</p>

2018 Audi Q5

163,214 KM

Details Description Features

$18,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic

Location

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3

416-213-5675

  1. 1721144212
  2. 1721144212
  3. 1721144212
  4. 1721144212
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,214KM
VIN wa1enafyxj2107955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,214 KM

Vehicle Description

$16,078 Carfax claim

Price plus licensing and HST

Vehicle Features

Packages

S-line

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brent Leasing

Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic for sale in Markham, ON
2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic 163,214 KM $18,399 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Ext Cab 128
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Ext Cab 128" ZR2 73,896 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman 4dr HB S ALL4 for sale in Markham, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman 4dr HB S ALL4 86,990 KM $17,888 + tax & lic

Email Brent Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brent Leasing

Brent Leasing

4480 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-213-XXXX

(click to show)

416-213-5675

Alternate Numbers
905-415-9590
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

Brent Leasing

416-213-5675

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5