Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

905-948-8222

  1. 4943814
  2. 4943814
  3. 4943814
  4. 4943814
  5. 4943814
  6. 4943814
  7. 4943814
  8. 4943814
  9. 4943814
  10. 4943814
  11. 4943814
  12. 4943814
  13. 4943814
  14. 4943814
  15. 4943814
  16. 4943814
  17. 4943814
  18. 4943814
  19. 4943814
  20. 4943814
  21. 4943814
  22. 4943814
  23. 4943814
  24. 4943814
  25. 4943814
  26. 4943814
  27. 4943814
Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,489KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4943814
  • Stock #: D4004B
  • VIN: WAUP4AF51JA077240
Exterior Colour
Ibis White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
$0 Down OAC, No Accidents, 1-Owner, Audi connect Navi and Infotainment Services, Audi Advanced Key, optional 360° view camera, Audi side assist, Front and rear parking sensors, Illuminated LED sill S logo, Power Sunroof, Audi drive select, Audi smartphone interface, Heated front seats, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED rear lights w/ dynamic indicator, Exit warning system and much more!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

START DRIVING NOW & DON’T PAY FOR 90 DAYS:  AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! **

** Disclosure: Max Term 72 Months Finance on Approved Credit, Some Conditions May Apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The 2018 S5 3.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv coupe to END YOUR SEARCH has landed here at Markham Acura.

This trade-in Audi S5 3.0 TFSI quattro coupe in Ibis White on Fine Nappa leather Black S Sport Seats w/ Diamond Stitching is loaded with more than enough for you to enjoy your drive and ownership. It offers all the benefits you look for in a vehicle purchase such as 3.0L Turbocharged V6 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission with S tronic, auattro all-wheel drive system, Bluetooth Connectivity, German luxury appeal, clean vehicle ownership history, CUSTOMIZABLE FINANCE PAYMENTS, great colour combination, and much more!

Visit our showroom to SEE AND FEEL this beautiful pre-owned unit in person and TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES WE OFFER HERE AT MARKHAM ACURA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

The Dilawri Group of Companies Offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of a Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:

- Multi Detailed Inspection completed by our Master Technician

- 7 Day/500-Kilometer Exchange Policy

- 30-Day/2,000-Kilometer Comprehensive Coverage

- 90-Day/5,000-Kilometer Powertrain Coverage

- CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

We proudly serve the Greater Toronto Area including Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough - as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and Windsor since 2002. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs included. At Markham Acura, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through rigorous safety inspections. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before it’s too late.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 74 franchised dealerships representing 32 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 3,500 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership.

For more quality pre-owned listings, please see https://goo.gl/eguoyb
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Seat-Massage
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Markham Acura

2019 Acura NSX 9DCT
 99 KM
$209,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 123,812 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX Tech at
 57,024 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Markham Acura

Markham Acura

5201 Highway 7 East, Markham, ON L3R 1N3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-948-XXXX

(click to show)

905-948-8222

Send A Message